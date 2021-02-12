Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.32 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

