Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.99

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $16.55. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 218,157 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

