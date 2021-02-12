Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 144.4% in January

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the January 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CVAT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

