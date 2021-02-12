CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in January

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the January 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTGLY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.08. 67,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

