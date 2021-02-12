Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €6.80 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.67 ($5.49).

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.75 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.87 and its 200 day moving average is €4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. Ceconomy AG has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

About Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

