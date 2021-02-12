Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CDR opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

