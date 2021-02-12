CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,805. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

