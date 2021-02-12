Cenovus Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0137 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by 70.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:CVE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

