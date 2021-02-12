Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$19.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.10.

CG opened at C$13.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.58. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.65.

About Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

