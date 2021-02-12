Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAGDF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $10.99 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

