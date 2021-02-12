Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $16.70. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 22,550 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

