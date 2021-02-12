Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.63

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and traded as high as $27.46. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 260,187 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $663,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.