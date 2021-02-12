Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.32.

CERN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 74,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

