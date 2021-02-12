CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $984.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report sales of $984.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $906.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

