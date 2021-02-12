ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 481,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,156. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $826.21 million, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.