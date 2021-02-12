Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Purchases 49 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($195.26).

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 301 ($3.93). 23,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.25. The firm has a market cap of £156.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

About Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

