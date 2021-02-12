Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. BTIG Research raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.57.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,423. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.