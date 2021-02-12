Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

CVX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 98,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.