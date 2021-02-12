Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Down 6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 551,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,843,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

