China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 871,300 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 14th total of 5,029,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.7 days.

OTCMKTS SNPMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 8,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.58.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

