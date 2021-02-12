China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinopec has made major progress in identifying attractive and economically viable hydrocarbon reserves. Huge scale of prospective reserves was discovered in a number of fields like Tarim & Sichuan Basins. These discoveries, especially the gas findings in the prolific Sichuan & Ordos Basins, will likely support large-scale oil & gas production for the company. Moreover, Sinopec’s natural gas business has immense potential for growth over the coming years as China intends to move from coal to natural gas. However, lower energy demand growth, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to hurt Sinopec’s refining businesses. Also, the market volatility dealt a heavy blow to oil businesses across the globe, leading to a price fall. This might have affected the upstream business. As such the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

SNP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

