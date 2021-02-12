China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 518.6% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CXDC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.06 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

