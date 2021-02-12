Christopher Finn Sells 35,572 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CG opened at $37.19 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

