CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $28.65 on Friday. CHS has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

