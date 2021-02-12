Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.45

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 194251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile (NYSE:CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

