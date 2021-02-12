CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,520 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

