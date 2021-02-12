CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Shares of NSC opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

