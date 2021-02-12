CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 403,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,995,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $8,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CIXX opened at $14.33 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.27%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.