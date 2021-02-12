CIBC Increases Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.60 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RIV opened at C$2.53 on Friday. Canopy Rivers has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

