CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Shares Down 2.2%

CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 6,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 9,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIIG Merger by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 184,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000.

CIIG Merger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

