Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.11 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 2.05 $20.69 million $3.04 11.56

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76% Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.25% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans. It conducts its operations from main office in Cincinnati, Ohio; and full service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.