Cindicator Reaches Market Cap of $41.68 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $41.68 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.43 or 0.05875896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

