Citigroup Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $545.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $425.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.39.

Shares of HUBS traded up $81.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,739. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $438.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

