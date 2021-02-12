Citigroup Boosts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $14.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OI. UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

OI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,237. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 788,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

