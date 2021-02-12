Citigroup Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $285.03 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.