Citigroup Boosts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $116.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POST. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

NYSE:POST opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,332.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

