Citigroup Increases Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $14.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.00 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,816,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,097,830. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 432,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

