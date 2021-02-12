Citigroup Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $62.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

NYSE:OMF opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in OneMain by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 788,207 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

