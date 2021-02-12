Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 4,940 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $269.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

