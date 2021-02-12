Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin (TSE:AKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Akumin from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Akumin stock opened at C$4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.62 million and a P/E ratio of -203.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.05. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.16.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

