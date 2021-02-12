Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Senior Officer Buys C$32,250.00 in Stock

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Senior Officer Steven Brassard bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,420.22.

CVE CSX traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.66. 14,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,515. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$50.51 million and a P/E ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

