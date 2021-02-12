Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $83.54 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

