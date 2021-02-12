Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

