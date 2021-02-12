Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Raymond James cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

