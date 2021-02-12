Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

BBBY stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

