Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.92 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $683.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

