Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 168,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 430,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 375,032 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

