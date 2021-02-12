Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Acquires $50,250.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,248,865 shares in the company, valued at $41,836,977.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $34.97 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.07 million, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

