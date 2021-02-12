Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $15.99. Clever Leaves shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 40,554 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

