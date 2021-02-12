Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Shares Down 5.5%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 2,270,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,855,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

